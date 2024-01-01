https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIshibe: Megawa Village (Ishibe, Megawa no sato), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi)," also known as the Hoeido Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 784 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1961 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIshibe: Megawa Village (Ishibe, Megawa no sato), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi no uchi)," also known as the Hoeido Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeMore