https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAct 5 (Godanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1992 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAct 5 (Godanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore