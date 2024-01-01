https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScattered Pines on the Tone River (Tonegawa Barabara-matsu), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2012 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScattered Pines on the Tone River (Tonegawa Barabara-matsu), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore