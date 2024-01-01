rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955630
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Teraoka Heiemon in the play "Hoshi Aikotoba Higashiyama no Sakae," performed at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Teraoka Heiemon in the play "Hoshi Aikotoba Higashiyama no Sakae," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the ninth month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Teraoka Heiemon in the play "Hoshi Aikotoba Higashiyama no Sakae," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the ninth month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

More