https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955632
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the packhorse-man Muchizo in the play "Miyamairi Musubi no Kamigaki," performed at the Kiri Theater in the eleventh month, 1797 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

