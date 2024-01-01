rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955717
The actor Matsumoto Kinsho I as Igami no Gonta at Gontazaka, between Hodogaya and Totsuka, from the series "Tokaido" by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The actor Matsumoto Kinsho I as Igami no Gonta at Gontazaka, between Hodogaya and Totsuka, from the series "Tokaido" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The actor Matsumoto Kinsho I as Igami no Gonta at Gontazaka, between Hodogaya and Totsuka, from the series "Tokaido" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

More