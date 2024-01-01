https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955814Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinosaki in Bungo Province (Bungo, Minosaki), section of sheet no. 17 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 760 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1901 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMinosaki in Bungo Province (Bungo, Minosaki), section of sheet no. 17 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore