https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955815
Nunobiki Waterfall in Settsu Province (Sesshu Nunobiki no taki), from an untitled series of views of the provinces by…
Nunobiki Waterfall in Settsu Province (Sesshu Nunobiki no taki), from an untitled series of views of the provinces by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

