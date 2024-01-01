rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955853
View of the Theaters in Nichomachi (Nichomachi shibai no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of the Theaters in Nichomachi (Nichomachi shibai no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

View of the Theaters in Nichomachi (Nichomachi shibai no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More