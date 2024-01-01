rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955892
Soga no Juro and Soga no Goro pursuing Suketsune's hunting party at Miharano, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

