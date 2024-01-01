rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956017
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo II as Shinozuka Goro in the play "Funayosooi Mitsugi Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1743 by Torii Kiyomasu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

