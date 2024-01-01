rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956168
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro I as Soga no Juro in the play "Tsuru Kame Osana Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1721 (?) by Torii Kiyotomo
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro I as Soga no Juro in the play "Tsuru Kame Osana Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1721 (?) by Torii Kiyotomo

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

