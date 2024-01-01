https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Night Attack, Part 4: The Retreat (Youchi yon, hikitori), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1994 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Night Attack, Part 4: The Retreat (Youchi yon, hikitori), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore