rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956297
Lake at Hakone (Hakone no kosui), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lake at Hakone (Hakone no kosui), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Lake at Hakone (Hakone no kosui), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More