rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956366
Illustration of the Tale of Genji, chapter 5 Waka-Murasaki by Tosa School
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration of the Tale of Genji, chapter 5 Waka-Murasaki by Tosa School

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Illustration of the Tale of Genji, chapter 5 Waka-Murasaki by Tosa School

More