https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956419Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry Well on the Benkei Moat outside Sakurada (Soto Sakurada Benkeibori sakura no i), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 819 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2048 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCherry Well on the Benkei Moat outside Sakurada (Soto Sakurada Benkeibori sakura no i), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore