rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956833
No. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakutei
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

No. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

No. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakutei

More