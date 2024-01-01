https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNo. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1071 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2677 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNo. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima GakuteiMore