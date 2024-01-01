https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika sakuratsukushi)" by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1071 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2677 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika sakuratsukushi)" by Yashima GakuteiMore