https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956847
The Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika…
The Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika sakuratsukushi)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

