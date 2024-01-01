rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956861
Japanese poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakutei
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Japanese poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakutei

More