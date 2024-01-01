rawpixel
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

