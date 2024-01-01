rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956883
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Soga no Dozaburo (?) in the Play Kamuri Kotoba Soga no Yukari (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the First Month, 1776 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

