https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Masuzo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Tokitsukaze Irifune Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1758 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 579 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1447 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Masuzo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Tokitsukaze Irifune Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1758 by Torii Kiyomitsu IMore