rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956889
The Actor Ichikawa Masuzo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Tokitsukaze Irifune Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Masuzo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Tokitsukaze Irifune Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1758 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Masuzo I as Soga no Goro in the play "Tokitsukaze Irifune Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1758 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

More