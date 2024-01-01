https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956930Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Segawa Senjo (Kikunojo III) as the wife of Amakawaya Gihei in the play "Kanadehon Chushingura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fifth month, 1776 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 507 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1268 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Segawa Senjo (Kikunojo III) as the wife of Amakawaya Gihei in the play "Kanadehon Chushingura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fifth month, 1776 by Torii Kiyomitsu IMore