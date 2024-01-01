rawpixel
The Actor Segawa Senjo (Kikunojo III) as the wife of Amakawaya Gihei in the play "Kanadehon Chushingura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fifth month, 1776 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

