https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957105Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNo. 3: Silent Flower (Mono iwanu hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1064 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2661 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNo. 3: Silent Flower (Mono iwanu hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIMore