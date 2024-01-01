rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957192
Embarking on Pleasure Boats in Summer, from the illustrated book "Picture Book: Flowers of the Four Seasons (Ehon shiki no hana)," vol. 1 by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

