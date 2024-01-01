rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957213
Fudo Pass on the Mikuni Road in Kozuke Province (Joshu Mikuni goe Fudo toge), from the series "Famous Places in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fudo Pass on the Mikuni Road in Kozuke Province (Joshu Mikuni goe Fudo toge), from the series "Famous Places in the Provinces (Shokoku meisho)" by Totoya Hokkei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Fudo Pass on the Mikuni Road in Kozuke Province (Joshu Mikuni goe Fudo toge), from the series "Famous Places in the Provinces (Shokoku meisho)" by Totoya Hokkei

More