rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957279
Karauta of the Ogiya in Evening Snow (Ogiya Karauta bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Famous Beauties of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Karauta of the Ogiya in Evening Snow (Ogiya Karauta bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Famous Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro meifu hakkei)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Karauta of the Ogiya in Evening Snow (Ogiya Karauta bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Famous Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro meifu hakkei)" by Isoda Koryusai

More