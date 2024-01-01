https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957461Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOx (Ushi), from the series "Twelve Hours of the Floating World (Ukiyo juni shi)" by Katsukawa ShunchôOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 870 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2175 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOx (Ushi), from the series "Twelve Hours of the Floating World (Ukiyo juni shi)" by Katsukawa ShunchôMore