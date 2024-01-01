https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman in Court Attire Receiving Letter from Kneeling Man by Isoda KoryusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 225 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 562 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYoung Woman in Court Attire Receiving Letter from Kneeling Man by Isoda KoryusaiMore