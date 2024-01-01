rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957529
Hotei seated on a sack playing a zither, from an untitled series of harimaze by Katsushika Taito II
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hotei seated on a sack playing a zither, from an untitled series of harimaze by Katsushika Taito II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Hotei seated on a sack playing a zither, from an untitled series of harimaze by Katsushika Taito II

More