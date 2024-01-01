rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957562
Delivering New Year Gifts in the Snow, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Delivering New Year Gifts in the Snow, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Delivering New Year Gifts in the Snow, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamaro

More