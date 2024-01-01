https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957578Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actors Yamashita Mangiku, Iwai Hanshiro IV, and Iwai Kumesaburo from a pentaptych of eleven actors celebrating the festival of the shrine of the Soga brothers by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 566 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1414 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actors Yamashita Mangiku, Iwai Hanshiro IV, and Iwai Kumesaburo from a pentaptych of eleven actors celebrating the festival of the shrine of the Soga brothers by Torii KiyonagaMore