https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe actor Ichikawa Dajuro VII and a woman watching boy write first calligraphy of the New Year by Utagawa Kunisada II (Kunimasa III, Toyokuni IV)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1060 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2650 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe actor Ichikawa Dajuro VII and a woman watching boy write first calligraphy of the New Year by Utagawa Kunisada II (Kunimasa III, Toyokuni IV)More