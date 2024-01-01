rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957628
The actor Ichikawa Dajuro VII and a woman watching boy write first calligraphy of the New Year by Utagawa Kunisada II…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The actor Ichikawa Dajuro VII and a woman watching boy write first calligraphy of the New Year by Utagawa Kunisada II (Kunimasa III, Toyokuni IV)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The actor Ichikawa Dajuro VII and a woman watching boy write first calligraphy of the New Year by Utagawa Kunisada II (Kunimasa III, Toyokuni IV)

More