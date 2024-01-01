rawpixel
Album of 27 prints from the series "Pairings of Actors with the Fifty-three Stations (Mitate yakusha gojusan tsui no uchi)"…
Album of 27 prints from the series "Pairings of Actors with the Fifty-three Stations (Mitate yakusha gojusan tsui no uchi)" by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

