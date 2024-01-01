rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957877
Poem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

