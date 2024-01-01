rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958004
Asuka no Suika, form the series "Eight Scenes of Edo (Koto hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

