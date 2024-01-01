rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958493
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Araoka Hachiro in the Play Sakimasu ya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX as Araoka Hachiro in the Play Sakimasu ya Ume no Kachidoki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1778 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

