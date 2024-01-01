https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Jean Gross (recto); Coat of Arms of Jean Gros (verso) by Rogier van der WeydenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 877 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2192 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of Jean Gross (recto); Coat of Arms of Jean Gros (verso) by Rogier van der WeydenMore