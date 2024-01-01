rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961949
A Lady Reading (Saint Mary Magdalene) by Master of the Female Half-Lengths
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Lady Reading (Saint Mary Magdalene) by Master of the Female Half-Lengths

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

A Lady Reading (Saint Mary Magdalene) by Master of the Female Half-Lengths

More