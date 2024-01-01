rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962275
Apollo Granting Phaeton Permission to Drive the Chariot of the Sun by Johann Michael Rottmayr
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

