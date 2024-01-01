https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962317Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTriptych of the Crucifixion with Saints Anthony, Christopher, James and GeorgeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 835 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2087 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTriptych of the Crucifixion with Saints Anthony, Christopher, James and GeorgeMore