https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962367Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCliffs on the Sea Coast: Small Beach, Sunrise (Falaise au bord de la mer, vu Petite Plage, soleil levant) by Gustave CourbetOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 712 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1780 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCliffs on the Sea Coast: Small Beach, Sunrise (Falaise au bord de la mer, vu Petite Plage, soleil levant) by Gustave CourbetMore