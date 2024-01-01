rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962476
Fragment from Christ Carrying the Cross: Mourning Virgin by Jean Hey, (the Master of Moulins)
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

