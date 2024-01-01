rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962772
Saint Francis before the Pope (The Approval of the Franciscan Rule) by Spinello Aretino
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Francis before the Pope (The Approval of the Franciscan Rule) by Spinello Aretino

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Saint Francis before the Pope (The Approval of the Franciscan Rule) by Spinello Aretino

More