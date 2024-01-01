rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962812
Susanna and the Elders in the Garden, and the Trial of Susanna before the Elders by Master of Apollo and Daphne
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

