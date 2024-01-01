https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962840Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPanels from the High Altar of the Charterhouse of Saint-Honoré, Thuison-les-Abbeville: The Last Supper by French SchoolOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 512 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1280 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPanels from the High Altar of the Charterhouse of Saint-Honoré, Thuison-les-Abbeville: The Last Supper by French SchoolMore