https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVirgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo VeroneseOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 965 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2412 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVirgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo VeroneseMore