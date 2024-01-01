https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963036Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse with Jockey; Horse Galloping, Turning Head to the Right, Feet Not Touching the Ground by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHorse with Jockey; Horse Galloping, Turning Head to the Right, Feet Not Touching the Ground by Hilaire Germain Edgar DegasMore