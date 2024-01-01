https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint John the Baptist Preaching in the Desert by Jean Baptiste Henri DeshaysOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 742 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1855 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSaint John the Baptist Preaching in the Desert by Jean Baptiste Henri DeshaysMore