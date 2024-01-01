rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963985
Blessed Art Thou Among Women, from "American Pictorial Photography, Series II" (1901); edition 34/150 by Gertrude Käsebier
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

Editorial use only

